FRUITPORT — Reeths-Puffer had one of its strongest days of the year Saturday at the Division 2 district meet in Fruitport, taking second place to advance to the regional meet.
The Rockets scored 701.84 points, finishing behind only Mona Shores and edging third-place Kenowa Hills by 1.56 points.
The Rockets had consistent success across all three rounds, but particularly in round two, where their 205.64 points ranked second. The Rockets ranked third in both rounds one and three, but their round two score helped keep an edge over Kenowa Hills for the #2 position.