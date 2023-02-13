Reeths-Puffer finished a close second at its home invitational Saturday, scoring an impressive 728.34 points to come in only 4.32 behind Cedar Springs.
The Rockets were right on the Red Hawks' heels in each of the three rounds, the closest coming in the second round, where Cedar Springs had 214.76 points and R-P had 213.84. Neither team accrued any penalty points in the meet.
Montague finished first among the four teams competing in the JV tier, although R-P's JV was the only actual JV team in it. The Wildcats had 637.96 points, outpacing Shelby and Western Michigan Christian. Montague scored 189.36 points in the second round, its most successful in comparison to the other competitors.