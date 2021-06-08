MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer's pitching was impeccable all day long Saturday, lifting the Rockets to a district championship at home.
The Rockets rallied to edge Grand Haven in their first game of the day, 3-1, then eked out a 2-1 win over rival Mona Shores in the finals.
R-P got only seven hits all day, three in game one and four in game two, but pitching by Kaleb Mitchelson and Ryan Barmes carried the Rockets to wins.
R-P trailed for almost all of game one, giving up a first-inning run and being shut out for the first five innings. However, in the sixth, the Rockets came alive and scored three times. Kaden Edwards and Trent Reichert each drove in a run for R-P. Mitchelson pitched a gem, allowing six hits and striking out eight. He walked only one.
Mitchelson was so economical with his pitch count that he was able to start the finals game as well, and he threw 3 1/3 shutout innings to open the game. Ryan Barmes came on in relief and threw three strong innings, allowing just two baserunners. The Rockets scored a run apiece in the fourth and fifth innings, with Alex Orchard and Brody Panozzo driving in the runs. Shores got on the board in the seventh inning in a comeback effort, but the Rockets were able to hang on.