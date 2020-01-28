SHELBY — Reeths-Puffer wrestling had a dominant outing Saturday at the Shelby Super Duals, winning all five of its matches to claim the event's title.

The Rockets won all five of their matches by lopsided margins. Wins came over Shelby (72-6), Grant (73-6), Forest Hills Central (54-21), Fremont (52-16) and Hart (54-30).

Hunter McCall's 150th career victory was a highlight of the day; he achieved it by pinning Kyler Kolk of Fremont. He later earned his 100th career pin, against Hart's Braeden Carskadon.

McCall was one of five Rockets to go 5-0 on the day, joining Alex Chipman, Thade Radosa, Jimmy Rozycki and Colby Stephenson. In addition, R-P had six wrestlers go 4-1 at the tournament: Greg Maynard, Connor Bloomstrom, Jacob Blawat, Noah McKinnon, Kaden Edwards and Caleb McNeil.