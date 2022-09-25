Reeths-Puffer split up its varsity team at Saturday's Cougar Falcon Invitational at Calvin College, which affected its team results.
The Rocket boys did not have enough runners to score in the varsity race as a few athletes competed in the JV race. The R-P girls finished ninth in their division.
The top R-P finisher was Jaxon Allen, who took 20th in the boys race with a time of 17:03.4. Kye Grant wasn't far behind, placing 29th with a personal best time of 17:23.9. Tate Bradley took 54th place in the race (18:20.1) and Gage Bouwman finished 94th (21:43.2).
For the Rocket girls, Eva Shinabery took 49th place (22:56.4). Adrienne Fluette finished 54th (23:21.9). Other Rocket scorers were Ellie Knapp (60th, 23:41.2), Ali Jakobi (62nd, 23:43.8) and Catie Vossekuil (73rd, 33:17.1).