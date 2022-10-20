Reeths-Puffer ran in Wednesday's O-K Green Conference finals meet at Zeeland's Helder Park. The Rocket boys finished in fourth place and the girls took fifth.
R-P's top individual runner was Jaxon Allen, who placed ninth in the boys' race. His time was 17:08.4. Kye Grant finished 15th and had a time of 17:25.8. Also scoring were Tate Bradley (19th, 18:02.7), Jack Yonkman (24th, 18:44.4) and Jamie Neel (25th, 18:44.5).
Jersi Bilek led the Rocket girls, placing 11th (20:38.2) and Adrienne Fluette was 27th (23:01.3). Other scorers were Eva Shinabery (29th, 23:27.8), Ali Jakobi (32nd, 23:45.5) and Keeley Cole (34th, 23:56.6).