Reeths-Puffer's teams both finished fifth Wednesday at the Union Jamboree, the O-K Green Conference's second one of the season.
R-P's top individual finish was by Jaxon Allen, who came in ninth place in the boys' race with a time of 16:54.5. Teammates Kye Grant and Tate Bradley finished almost simultaneously, earning top-20 placements by coming in 18th and 19th respectively. Grant's time was 17:40.1, Bradley's 17:40.2.
Jack Yonkman took 34th place (18:35.7) and Dylan Sturr was 66th (20:58.6).
All five Rocket girls finished within just over 1:12 of one another. Jersi Bilek led the team, coming in 26th (21:41.5). Eva Shinabery was 33rd (22:12.4) and Adrienne Fluette was 36th (22:16.2). Rounding out scoring were Ellie Knapp (40th, 22:26.2) and Ali Jakobi (46th, 22:54.2).