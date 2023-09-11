Reeths-Puffer's teams both finished 11th Saturday at the West Ottawa Invitational.
Kye Grant was the Rockets' top runner in the event, placing seventh in the boys' race. He missed a personal best time by only a fraction of a second, finishing in 16:34.3. Jaxon Allen finished 30th for R-P, with a time of 17:11.9. Also scoring were Tate Bradley (36th, 17:23.0), Jamie Neel (88th, 18:36.2) and Jack Yonkman (111th, 19:06.1).
In the girls' race, Jersi Bilek again led the way for the Rockets, finishing 14th with a time of 20:09.4. Adrienne Fluette placed 45th with a time of 21:29.3. R-P's remaining scorers were Gabrielle Chevez (70th, 22:26.0), Darcy Keefe (77th, 22:36.8) and Keeley Cole (131st, 25:52.0).