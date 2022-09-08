Reeths-Puffer opened O-K Green Conference action Wednesday with the Wyoming jamboree. The Rocket boys finished fourth, while the R-P girls were fifth.
The race was not run at the regulation 5K distance, but instead at a shorter 2.6-mile distance. That obviously led to much faster times than usual.
Tate Bradley and Jersi Bilek led their respective teams in the meet, each placing 12th. Bradley had a time of 15:36.4 and Bilek finished in 18:32.4.
Kye Grant was second to finish for the Rocket boys, in 14th place with a time of 15:46.3. Jamie Neel finished 19th (16:04.0), followed by Daniel Dunn (21st, 16:12.99) and Jack Yonkman (23rd, 16:40.4).
Eva Shinabery took 34th for the girls (21:05.8). Other R-P scorers were Bella Cole (43rd, 22:05.2); Hope Latsch (45th, 22:09.4); and Ellie Knapp (49th, 22:40.2).