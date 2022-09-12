Reeths-Puffer competed at Saturday's West Ottawa Invitational, featuring over 20 schools. The Rocket boys team finished 14th, while the girls took 17th.
R-P's top three boys came in within 15 seconds of one another in the race. Kye Grant finished in 48th place (18:05.0), followed by Tate Bradley in 49th (18:11.4) and Jamie Neel in 55th (18:20.3). Jack Yonkman (75th, 18:46.7) and Dylan Sturr (154th, 22:06.1) also scored for the team.
Jersi Bilek paced the Rocket girls, finishing 38th (21:09.1). Bella Cole took 127th (24:24.4), and fellow scorers were Adrienne Fluette (141st, 25:47.6), Alison Jakobi (144th, 25:57.4) and Keeley Cole (145th, 26:15.8).