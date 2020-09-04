ZEELAND — Reeths-Puffer cross-country teams both finished second Wednesday at the first O-K Green Conference race of the season, which was divided into two heats.
The eight-team league split its meet into two quad races to account for MHSAA restrictions limiting the amount of cross-country runners in one race. The Rockets competed against Zeeland West, Wyoming and Muskegon.
The R-P girls came just one point short of a win, as the Dux edged them 28-29. The Rockets had four of the top six finishers in the race, led by Kennedy Hynde, who placed second with a time of 22:22.4. R-P also had the #4 through #6 finishers: Eva Shinabery (22:30.4), Audrey Darling (22:36.4) and Kylie Raynor (23:11.5). Katie Ostoin was the Rockets' fifth scorer, coming in 16th place with a time of 25:42.8.
The Dux dominated the boys' race with 10 of the top 12 finishers. However, the Rockets provided the other two. Brett Schlaff led the way in third place, with a time of 17:22.1, and Klay Grant came in fifth in his season debut, earning a time of 18:01.5. Also for R-P, Tate Bradley took 13th place (19:21.9), Alex Chipman was 17th (20:00.1) and Ethan Day placed 21st (20:43.6).