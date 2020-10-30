MUSKEGON — As the Reeths-Puffer volleyball season winds down, the Rockets have looked at this year as "a season of growth", said coach Justin Birr.
While R-P closed regular-season play with a pair of losses Thursday night — the Rockets fell to Ludington (18-25, 25-14, 15-13) and to North Muskegon (25-16, 25-20) in a home tri — there have been bright spots, chiefly the team's second-place tie in the O-K Green Conference after reaching this week's conference tournament finals.
It was the final home match for several seniors who have been instrumental in that growth — Allie Moore, Faith Latsch, Alivia Depies, Emma Boorman, Ally Seiber and Beth Jordan. Not all are regular starters, but all played in the Rockets' defeat to Ludington, and played well, nearly pulling off the win.
"I made sure all six of my seniors got a chance to play, and they played the entire match," Birr said. "It was very, very close. In the end, that win or loss wasn't going to define our season."
Even on senior night, though, junior Brianna Stawski was the statistical standout. It's been a great year for Stawski, and Thursday was one of her best nights, hitting for a .320 average and racking up seven aces, 11 kills and four blocks, all team highs.
Unfortunately, R-P wasn't able to get a lot of offense going outside of Stawski. Birr said the team usually struggles in one area or another, and he's hoping the team puts it all together in the postseason.
"Some days it's passing, some days it's hitting and some days it's setting," Birr said. "Having that whole performance is what we're looking for next week. We didn't get to see it tonight....It's always one thing or the other."
Jordan had 33 assists for R-P, and Moore had 23 digs. Boorman posted five aces and Sophia Hekkema had nine kills.
Birr said the positive attitude of his senior class is what stands out to him, and it's one reason the Rockets have continued to make small strides over the past several years.
"We're getting there as a program," Birr said. "When you look at Reeths-Puffer volleyball when I started here seven years ago compared to now, we've made pretty great strides.
"They love this game. They love coming to practice and they love being in the gym. That's good to see. Sometimes at the end of the season, girls are just drained and ready to be done. You don't see that in these girls. They still want to be here, especially this year, with everything going on."
That kind of attitude will serve the Rockets well in next week's district, which as per usual is a very tough one. R-P received a bye to the semifinals, but in that semifinal match it'll either face a very tough Mona Shores team that's beaten the Rockets twice - including in Tuesday's league final - or Grand Haven, which isn't the highly-ranked power it usually is but remains very formidable.
"It's good to be the underdog," Birr said. "We're pretty well prepared for both of our potential opponents. I think it will be a great match between Mona Shores and Grand Haven. We're excited to have our third shot at Shores, if we get it.
"We'll watch a little film to get ready for either option. (Friday) and Monday in practice, we'll prepare for faster offenses, because both those teams bring a fast offense."