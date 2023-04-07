Reeths-Puffer must replace half of its scoring four last season, including state qualifier Tyler Tallefson. However, increased numbers in the program has boosted optimism better days are ahead for the Rockets.
The team is up to 15 players on the roster this year, enabling a JV schedule for the first time "in many years", said first-year coach Matt Pallett.
"Our top guys are pretty clear cut," Pallett said. "Finding three to four other guys to play consistently well will help us to compete at meets and for the conference."
Those top players project to be the two returning scorers, senior Tanner Bonjernoor and junior Dylan Panozzo.
Who emerges as scoring assets from the remaining golfers at R-P is mere conjecture prior to the season, but Pallett is keeping an eye on junior Mason Cregg and freshman Kristian Brown in particular.
The Rockets' focus will be on improvement more so than any one opponent, and Pallett said he is already looking forward to seeing how the team compares from its first competition to its last.
"I am excited to see which guys step up to fill out our varsity lineup," Pallett said.
As far as on the course, Mona Shores is consistently a top program in the area, and no less is expected this year despite some graduation losses.
R-P hosts two meets this season, an O-K Green Conference jamboree and its home invitational. The Rockets will get other chances to compete locally, with a jamboree at Muskegon Country Club, the Mona Shores invitational, and of course the GMAA meet, in which they placed second a year ago.