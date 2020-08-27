MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer earned a pair of singles wins Thursday, but lost to Big Rapids 6-2 in its home opener.
The meet was scheduled to be a tri with Spring Lake also participating, but the Lakers did not make the trip north to R-P.
The two Rocket winners for the day were Pat Eilers at first singles and Cade Alderink at third singles. Eilers fought off Owen Westerkamp in a tough match, 7-6(7-5), 6-3, while Alderink took a straight-sets victory.
R-P's third doubles team of Zade Rogers/Chasten Chalkins also won a set against Evan Bomay/Caleb Zimmerman, but lost the match 5-7, 7-6(7-2), 6-1.