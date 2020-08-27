SAUGATUCK — Reeths-Puffer finished fourth in the opening O-K Green Conference jamboree Wednesday, hosted by Holland. The Rockets shot a 212, finishing 21 strokes behind first-place Mona Shores.
The event was the first for Rocket athletics under the new O-K Conference alignment, which saw R-P move from the Black division to the Green.
Paige Anderson was R-P's top scorer in the meet, shooting a 50 and taking ninth place individually. Tiffany DeMaio shot a 52, and Emma Homfeld posted a 53. Michaela Beidler posted a 57 to round out R-P scoring.