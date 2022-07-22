MUSKEGON — New Reeths-Puffer football coach Cody Kater has kept things mostly quiet around the program in his first summer running things, and that’s been by design. However, the Rockets were able to get out in front of the most important stakeholders they have this week — their future players.
Kater, his staff and several varsity players were on hand for a free youth camp for players grades three through eight Thursday and Friday at Reeths-Puffer Middle School. Several dozen young athletes turned out for day one, and Kater was hopeful more would come out Friday.
“We’ve got to get in front of our feeder program,” Kater said. “This is what’s going to be able to help us build. Let’s get them excited and get our numbers up. The community is hungry for it and the kids are hungry for it. These types of things are really important for building a program.”
The good vibes were practically palpable as varsity player were vocal and encouraging while working with the young athletes who may someday succeed them on the field. One particularly attention-grabbing drill saw the campers divide into teams to complete what amounted to a relay race where campers practiced tackling form and did bear crawls and sprints.
The fact that the camp was free was what stood out about it; like every other varsity sport, football’s offseason activities can be expensive at times. Kater and his coaches, though, wanted to get a good look at as many future players as possible. He noted that the middle-school players especially have a lot of talent and seemed excited about his program’s future.
“The idea is that we want to get these kids out here enjoying football, and one way to do that is to get it to be free,” Kater said. “The varsity assistant coaches want to get in front of these guys as well. We don’t want to hold a kid back from coming due to payment. That’s a big deal for us. We know the feeder program, the weight program, will push us where we want to go.”
Kater credited the R-P administration with giving him the support he needs in these early months of building his program.
“Reeths-Puffer has given me a blank page,” Kater said. “They’ve given me a lot of opportunity to bring my own ideas. They haven’t turned many down. They’ve said yes to a lot of things. That’s been the most rewarding, positive piece of this.”
These days it seems like every team has a summer t-shirt slogan for their offseason workouts, and the Rockets are no different. Several R-P players could be seen in green shirts that read “Always Chasin’” on the back.
Kater didn’t want to be specific about what it is that the Rockets are chasing but noted it’s the kind of mindset his team needs to have in order to remake itself into one that has successful seasons.
“What we’re saying now is R-P vs. R-P,” Kater said. “We’re not comparing ourselves to anyone. We know that’s evil. On the other side of comparison is evil. It’s been R-P vs. R-P. We’re competing with ourselves.
“We might be willing to go the length of it and we still might end up short. But the fact that you’re willing to go chase it into the darkness is where we want to live and where we want to stay within our program. No one really needs to know what we’re chasing right now, but we’re always chasing.”
As the current Rockets prepare for the first season of this new era, they have tunnel vision on themselves, even barely a month away from the season opener against Grand Haven.
“Earmuffs and blinders right now,” Kater said with a smile. “I’m not thinking much about outside of this. We’re excited. We’ve been in the darkness a little bit and we’re excited to see where we can go.”