Reeths-Puffer sputtered through the first half of Friday's regular season finale at Lansing Everett, not scoring a point. The second half saw the Rockets team coaches expected to see, and R-P won a 35-0 shutout to secure their place in the postseason.

The Rockets (6-3) will make their first playoff appearance since 2013 (not counting the all-in 2020 season) in coach Cody Kater's first season at the helm.

"I'd say it was an odd start to the game, just based off atmosphere and the 6:00 start, but our boys rallied in the second half," Kater said. "Our defense did a great job executing and our offense was able to pick up the slack in the second half and create some explosive plays."

The Rockets scored three touchdowns in the third quarter, the first by Tayte Vanderleest, who had another great game as the team's top receiving threat. He had five catches for 91 yards and two scores.

As the game went on, R-P flexed its muscle on the ground, and Brody Johnson racked up 127 yards and a pair of scores. Brady Ross was efficient passing, going 8-of-11 for 121 yards and the two scoring tosses to Vanderleest.

The Rockets also scored on defense when Tyviea Williams stripped the ball from a Viking and raced 55 yards to the end zone with it. Williams had 11 tackles, second to Caiden Bolduc's 16 on the team.

It wasn't exactly the game the Rockets wanted, given the scoreless first half, but in the end it got them where they wanted to be: The playoffs.

"Our preparation might not have been great, maybe looking in the future, but to be able to be humbled from the way we played in the first half and to find a victory and to be able to celebrate is great for the program," Kater said.

As one of the lower-rated teams in Division 2 in terms of playoff points, the Rockets will no doubt face a daunting foe in the pre-district round, but Kater is optimistic the adrenaline of playing a week 10 game will be a boost to his team and coaching staff.

"Our staff, no doubt, will get to work and get their eyes on some film," Kater said. "We'll have a great plan going into Friday or Saturday. The biggest piece is that we're going to continue to control what we can and work on the character piece as we focus on the process. That's the most fun part about this as a head coach, is that we get that (extra) week and that we get to be around our boys one more time."