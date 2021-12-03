As first reported by M7 Sports Wednesday, Reeths-Puffer football coach Matt Bird resigned after three seasons. Bird leaves the R-P coaching job with a 10-15 record in three seasons.
The M7 report cited an email message athletic director Cliff Sandee sent to Rockets' students and parents, which said: "“Head Football Coach Matt Bird has decided to pursue other professional opportunities. We thank Matt for his three years of commitment to Reeths-Puffer and wish him the best of luck moving forward. We will immediately look to find the best available coach with a vision for alignment of the program from the youth through the varsity level."
A phone call to Bird seeking comment was not returned at press time.