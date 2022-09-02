Reeths-Puffer dominated the second half of Thursday night's game at St. Johns, scoring 24 straight points to bring home a 38-14 victory.

R-P improved to 2-0 for the first time in five years.

The Rockets barely saw the ball for most of the first half; coach Cody Kater said the team had run only five offensive plays at the halfway mark of the second quarter, scoring a quick touchdown on one drive and going three-and-out on another. St. Johns, meanwhile, was maintaining possession with its ground and pound attack.

R-P did score on its third possession to go ahead 14-7, but the Redwings came back with a fast-paced drive before halftime to tie it up again. In the locker room, the Rockets tweaked their defensive strategy to focus more on just getting lined up and playing, and it worked brilliantly as the defense recorded a second-half shutout.

"I think our D-line play led to great linebacker play because they were freed up, and our safeties were able to come up and make some solo tackles," Kater said.

Offensively, the Rockets began ripping off touchdowns in the second half. Even a power outage at the stadium, which caused a 20-minute delay, couldn't slow down the R-P attack, as the Rockets scored on the very next play afterwards on a seven-yard run.

Quarterback Brady Ross had a huge night for the Rockets, scoring four rushing touchdowns and going for 108 yards on the ground and 113 through the air. Running back Brody Johnson also scored twice, and Kater credited him with great blocking for Ross as well.

"That's kind of the identity of our team right now as we build this thing," Kater said. "We're still working some kinks out up front. The guys on the perimeter are working their butts off, and next thing you know Brady is able to tuck it away. He's starting to understand why calls are being called. When it mattered, our offensive line was able to hunker down and make sure we were able to get those double teams (against St. Johns' top defenders)."

Kater credited the players with battling through several obstacles this week, including the new schedule with school starting, practice getting washed out Monday and a long two-hour bus trip to St. Johns that included a walkthrough at Lowell along the way.

The Rockets won't have to look far for the next challenge, as they'll pay a visit to Muskegon next week. The Big Reds loom over all their opponents with their recent success, but especially for county opponents like R-P. Kater was briefly slated to be Muskegon's offensive coordinator in 2021 before beginning his one-year stint in Georgia as an assistant coach at Tift County High School, which adds another layer to the contest.

"No one really talks about it in front of me, but that game was kind of lingering," Kater said. "I think our boys are going to be ready to go and our coaches are ready to game plan for this one. Our program is lucky to have this chance and we want to have a chance to close the gap. We're not talking about victories or losing or any of that. We want to close the gap in the county and this is our first opportunity to do that."