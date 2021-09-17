ZEELAND — Reeths-Puffer fell just a few yards away from an upset win Friday night at Zeeland East, falling to the Chix 17-14.
The Rockets (2-2, 1-1 O-K Green Conference) drove the ball 65 yards on the ensuing drive after Zeeland East kicked what became the game-winning field goal in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. However, that only got them to the four-yard line, as they were stopped there on fourth-and-goal.
R-P got one final chance in the last minute of the game, but an intentional grounding penalty sunk the drive quickly, and it ended in an interception.
Ben Veihl connected on 14-of-27 passes in the game with 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns, though he was picked off twice. Jarren Vandenberg and Tayte Vanderleest each caught a touchdown. Brody Johnson ran for 96 yards on the ground as the Rockets outgained the Chix 333-291.
Wyatt Chesney led the R-P defense with 7.5 tackles, five of them solo stops. Brady Ross had 1.5 tackles for loss.
Penalties were a factor in the game as the Rockets drew 96 yards of them on nine infractions, while the Chix had only two penalties for 20 yards.