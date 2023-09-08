Reeths-Puffer was unable to seize the opportunity to score a signature win Friday night at Mona Shores, falling by a 28-10 score.
Coach Cody Kater felt like the game was closer than it looked, pointing to some key miscues that kept the Rockets (2-1, 0-1 O-K Green Conference) from being able to punch balls in the end zone. The team had two interceptions on Mona Shores' end of the field and muffed a punt as well, leading to a Sailor score. A pair of turnovers on defense were also wiped out by penalty.
"There were a lot of self-inflicted wounds against a good opponent with a great coaching staff," Kater said. "We weren't able to win moments throughout the game and shot ourselves in the foot a bunch of times. We just couldn't find rhythm the whole night."
The Rockets had several effective offensive drives, led by running back Brody Johnson, who Kater said had 180 yards rushing. Punching those chances into the end zone, though, proved elusive, and being unable to do it led to spoiling a strong game from the Rocket defense.
R-P had been riding high coming into the game after two lopsided victories, but continues to be banged up. The loss gives the team the opportunity for some self-evaluation, especially with a home opener visit from Holland coming up; the Dutch fell to Muskegon 76-0 Friday.
"We'll look inward and see what we're doing a bad job at," Kater said. "We maybe could make personnel changes, or (change a) scheme or tactic. It'll be a good time for us to be R-P vs. R-P and make sure we can play football at a high level."