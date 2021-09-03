MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer picked up its first win of the season Thursday night in its home opener, defeating St. Johns 19-6 in a slug-it-out battle.
The teams were tied at six for the bulk of the game until quarterback Ben Veihl went in for a seven-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to break the deadlock. Brady Ross later sealed the win with another scoring run.
The Rockets (1-1) were effective on the ground, led by Brody Johnson, who compiled 155 yards. Wyatt Chesney led the R-P defense with seven tackles and Caden Bolduc had an interception.