GRAND HAVEN — Reeths-Puffer's comeback effort fell short Thursday night at Grand Haven, and the Rockets dropped a 16-8 decision to open the season.
Grand Haven led 16-0 at halftime and shut the Rockets out for the first three quarters. R-P finally got on the board early in the fourth via a three-yard touchdown run by Jarren Vanderberg and a two-point conversion pass, which cut its deficit to 16-8.
The Rockets got the ball back in the final minutes with another chance to tie the score, but a drive stalled out at midfield, giving the Buccaneers the win.
R-P's offense struggled to get much going. Ben Veihl led the way with 67 yards passing on 21 attempts and ran for 50 yards as well. Brody Johnson led Rocket rushers with 56 yards. Defensively, R-P surrendered 290 yards rushing.