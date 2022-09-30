Reeths-Puffer coach Cody Kater wasn't entirely happy with the energy level his Rockets played with Friday night, but they were able to grind out the final four-plus minutes of the game and hang on for a 20-18 win over Zeeland East in O-K Green Conference action.

R-P (5-1, 3-1 O-K Green) took possession after Tayte Vanderleest broke up a two-point conversion pass that could have tied the game and ran out the rest of the clock with its ground attack, particularly Brody Johnson and Brady Ross, who ran for 133 and 92 yards respectively on the night.

"Tayte Vanderleest, he had a game," Kater said, noting that Vanderleest also had a momentum-changing interception in the win. "I felt like they had all the momentum, and he was able to deflect a pass that was in the end zone and he closed on it pretty well."

Zeeland East made things frustrating for the Rockets, converting several fourth downs and third-and-long situations to hang onto the ball. Between the homecoming distractions and the looming battles with Zeeland West and Mona Shores, it was hard to miss the indicators of a trap game.

"As a sideline, as a home environment, I don't know if we won the battle in that department," Kater said. "We didn't play with as much energy as we could have."

However, the Rockets' front seven continued its sterling season. Tyviea Williams and Caiden Bolduc each had seven tackles for the Rockets, and Vanderleest anchored the secondary with six takedowns to go with his pick.

Johnson continues to show off remarkable strength and consistency, churning out yardage despite not always finding a lot of real estate.

"He ran incredibly hard," Kater said. "He found spots in their defense. It wasn't like he wasn't getting touched, but it was more along the lines of him running extremely hard and always breaking the first tackle. He was finishing runs and it was nice to see. He and Brady both did a great job of controlling the box."

R-P has earned a chance to win at least a share of the O-K Green title if it can pull off victories in the next two games. It won't be easy - and for a group hungry for success, it will challenge the week-by-week focus that got the Rockets to this point.

"Things have fallen into place that it's in our hands and in our control," Kater said. "That's an awesome feeling in our first year but also an awesome feeling for our guys. They want to take the next step and be considered one of the teams in the conference and get into that race...Those things are on the surface, but I think we really have to find a way to look at ourselves and make sure we improve upon our weaknesses and try to grow upon our strengths."