Reeths-Puffer enjoyed its easiest night of the season so far Friday night at Wyoming, dominating the Wolves en route to a 55-7 win.
Brody Johnson led the Rockets (4-1, 2-1 O-K Green Conference) with four rushing touchdowns, gaining over 100 yards on those scoring plays alone.
"It was great," R-P coach Cody Kater said. "Our defense got off the field and our offense took care of business. We had a couple hiccups here and there but we were able to pivot and get the job done. It was good for our boys to be able to relax and have fun playing. We don't have a lot of nights that are like this. Friday nights are special and victories are special."
R-P had the game's first 22 points and were never seriously threatened. Kater said his team did a solid job playing "complementary football", and he was particularly pleased with the defense stiffening after a couple of Rocket turnovers.
"Tyviea Williams made a lot of plays," Kater said. "He's starting to get better at reading his keys. Caiden Bolduc did a great job as well, making sure our defense got aligned correctly and playing hard."
R-P plays Zeeland East next week before a grueling two-game stretch against the O-K Green's top two teams in the standings, Zeeland West and Mona Shores.