MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer was clearly a heavy underdog coming into Friday's opening game against defending Division 2 state champion Mona Shores, but Rockets' coach Matt Bird made no secret of his disappointment that his team didn't perform better in a 55-0 opening loss that sometimes didn't even feel that close.
"There's a huge separation between our program and theirs," Bird said. "I don't know how to expand on it any more than that. We have a lot of things we need to work on, but we did very few things well today.
"I can't overstate it enough, you get long playoff runs on a consistent basis like they've been able to do, and it's a testament to Coach (Matt) Koziak and his program and what they've done, that's extra football. When you go through the situations we've had this fall, we've had the shutdown and things like this, you're going to see huge disparities in programs because of those things when you don't have the experience you get from those long playoff runs."
The Rocket offense was stifled throughout the night by Shores, not gaining their first first down until the Sailors had already raced out to a 28-0 lead. Conversely, the Mona Shores offense was able to move the ball almost at will. Sailor quarterback Brady Rose was extremely effective on the zone-read, most notably on a huge run up the middle late in the first half that set up Shores' fifth touchdown. Rose ran for three touchdowns in all.
Receiver Eli Farnum scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, the last on a nifty double-pass trick play from Mark Konecny, who also played some quarterback in the game.
"Against the scheme they run, that forces guys to have to play certain assignments, if you're not disciplined enough to play those assignments, you'll get exposed," Bird said.
New starting quarterback Ben Veihl, already filling big shoes by replacing three-year starter Evan Moskwa, was tossed into a hornet's nest against an athletic Sailor front line and spent most of the night running for his life, including on a fumble on his team's third play from scrimmage. He was able to put together a couple of decent drives in the second half and had the Rockets in position to avoid the shutout in the final minute, but his team ran out of time.
Running back Landon Mechem and receivers Jeremy Ardshahi and Tayte Vanderleest showed occasional flashes for the Rocket offense, but R-P was never able to turn those flashes into long drives.
Penalties were also an issue for the Rockets, who saw their two best scoring chances turned back in part because of them, including a five-yard delay of game penalty on fourth-and-2 in the Shores red zone.
The Rockets should have it easier next week when they face the Holland Dutch, who have only won three games the past two seasons. However, Bird's standard since he arrived at R-P has been getting the team to a championship level, and the task seemed daunting on Friday.
"Shores, that was a veteran team that did some really good things today consistently well," Bird said.