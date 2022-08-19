MUSKEGON — The "blank slate" and the chance to change the culture at Reeths-Puffer attracted Cody Kater to the football coaching job. Now, he's on the precipice of the first public stress test of his new culture - the season opener against Grand Haven.
After a summer of emphasizing "R-P versus R-P", the Rocket coaches have begun selling their players on the importance of that game with two simple numbers: One and six. That's the Rockets' record against Grand Haven in the last seven meetings, dating to 2014 (the teams did not play in 2020 due to the pandemic-altered schedule). The last three meetings have produced a total of eight Rocket points.
"We're going to ensure we focus on us all the way into it, but they understand, they've been 1-6 against this program the last seven opportunities," Kater said. "We are looking forward to seeing and gauging where we're at with this team and this program going forward."
With only four returning starters, everyone, likely including the players and coaches, will get some answers on that front. There are new or moved faces at almost every position.
Two top mainstays on the offensive side are running back Brody Johnson and receiver Tayte Vanderleest. Johnson had a big year last year, averaging eight yards per carry and coming just short of 1,000 yards on the ground. Vanderleest caught five touchdowns and had over 450 yards receiving. They'll be security blankets for new starting quarterback Brady Ross.
"Both those guys being back there, they're both threats, so they'll be able to help each other," Kater said. "Brody's been great for us. He's put a lot of hard work in. He's taken a lot of coaching the last couple weeks in the means of his mindset and what his expectations should be for this year. I'm excited to see that one go."
Vanderleest is also one of the defensive leaders, as he and Bryce Ross anchor a safety group that Kater thinks is maybe the team's best position group.
"They put a lot of work in," Kater said. "They're great kids. They're leaders in the secondary and in the defense. We're excited to see them play some defensive football."
Brady Ross was Kater's pick at quarterback thanks to a strong offseason of work and his experience playing other positions. Kater added that junior Antrel Jones, who got some work under center in some special packages, will continue to have a role at the position as well.
"He's a guy that, whatever the team needs, (he'll do)," Kater said of Ross. "He's played those kinds of positions, which has helped him develop a different set of skills throughout that time. He's just a great kid at the end of the day. You want to put those types of kids at the quarterback position so they can grow."
How those players do will depend in part on the big men up front. Kater credited three of his assistants - Jeff Uganski, Gary Niklasch and Jari Brown - with fostering a team mindset within that group with what they've called the BBO, or Big Boys Only. The Rockets can't replace Ferris State signee Marco Fields at that position, but emphasizing the collective nature of the group could accelerate their development. Caleb Zimmerman, Hunter Allison and Justyn Clark should anchor that group.
"They've done everything from group meals to going (to workouts) twice a week in the morning in the offseason," Kater said. "That's really helped close that gap a little bit in what we lost last year. Those things are healthy. I think they're starting to take pride in that Big Boys Only feel. Now it's just getting reps underneath their belts that they feel they can improve on those things right in front of them."
Some new faces that could make an impact include Tyviea Williams, Clyde Bartee, Sage Stiller and Kam Coleman.
The Rockets have their usual tough road in the O-K Green Conference, with Muskegon, Mona Shores and both Zeeland schools highlighting the league slate.
Kater is hopeful that the culture he's trying to instill will take effect sooner than later. He pointed out that, himself included, there are five Division I football graduates on his staff, so the Rockets are stocked with people who know what it takes to play at a high level.
"They lived that life and they know what that looks like when it comes to energy and effort and the expectation of it," Kater said. "The standard is the standard and it takes what it takes. Those are the things we've discussed and we're never going to waver on that bar or lower our expectations. That's the other side of this. These kids are going to get coached by high-quality men that have high expectations for them."