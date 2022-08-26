MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer got its new era started right from the first moments of Thursday's 32-20 victory over Grand Haven.
The Rockets kicked off to start the game and booted a pooch kick to the Buccaneers' 25-yard line. When the Grand Haven player closest to the ball hesitated to pick it up, the Rocket coverage unit pounced, knocking it loose and recovering it.
Two plays later, quarterback Brady Ross hit brother Bryce on a perfectly executed run-pass option (RPO) play that went for 22 yards and a touchdown, and R-P was off and running.
"The kickoff team was phenomenal," new Rockets' coach Cody Kater said. "We identified some things that were maybe holes and were able to capitalize."
Grand Haven responded well to the early miscue, driving the ball for over 10 minutes and getting inside the R-P 10-yard line, but the drive stalled and a bad snap on the field goal attempt left the Bucs scoreless. A couple possessions later, the Rockets created another short field when Caleb Zimmerman recovered a fumble at the Bucs' 22. R-P parlayed that into another score when Brady Ross hit Tayte Vanderleest for a clutch fourth-and-8 conversion and then ran it in himself the next play. The Rockets were up 12-0 and led by two possessions or more the rest of the way.
The Rockets broke the game open on their final drive of the first half with a clever reverse pass. Brady Ross handed to Brody Johnson, who then pitched it to a field-reversing Bryce Ross. Bryce lofted an underthrown pass that Vanderleest made a good read to go catch and then the receiver broke two tackles along the sideline to score a 47-yard touchdown.
The new quarterback looked calm and composed throughout the game, directing the offense well even when Grand Haven was able to slow down Johnson early on with its size advantage up front. He made several big runs and consistently found the open man through the air. His only mistake was an interception into coverage in the second quarter, but brother Bryce went and grabbed one of his own on the next play to negate it.
"There were no surprises," Kater said. "That's how he practices. He's a great kid and we want nothing but great results for people like that. I'm proud of him. He's going to build off this, though. I know him. He's going to get back to the board and make sure he improves."
"It's just football," Ross said matter-of-factly. "I've been doing it for years."
On defense, the Rockets were terrific, forcing three turnovers. The Bucs' shifty quarterback, Xzavier Rodriguez, is capable of frustrating defenses, but R-P was up to the task.
"Our defensive staff really had their number, evaluating as the series were going on, and bend but don't break," Kater said. "That staff put a lot of hard work in. I'm excited to get with them again. I know they'll make the corrections they need to make."
About the only major complaint was penalties; the Rockets were hit with several early flags, including a few pre-snap infractions and a clipping call that brought back a Vanderleest touchdown. However, those grew less prevalent as the game went on.
"Some of those things are controllables," Kater said. "There's pieces of that that, as a coaching staff, we obviously want to limit those. I liked how aggressive our kids were."
After the game, the Rockets lined up on the goal line and listened closely as Kater and several assistant coaches delivered messages. Most of the messages could be summed up as: Be happy, but not satisfied, because this isn't the peak.
"This is something we build off of," Kater said. "We learned a lot about our team tonight. I'm excited to coach these guys tomorrow and coach these guys on Sunday and start resetting and going forward. I love our coaching staff and these kids. We're starting to find ourselves in the means of our identity and not just in the means of wins and losses, but who we are."