Reeths-Puffer had to plug wide receiver Bryce Ross in at quarterback Thursday night due to injuries, but when you have Brody Johnson at running back, that decision is made a little easier.
Johnson was spectacular at Farmington, rushing for 210 yards and all five of his team's touchdowns in only three quarters as the Rockets dominated in a 34-18 win.
The final score belied the Rockets' dominance, as they led 34-6 after three quarters before rotating in some reserves. That effort came despite missing starting quarterback Antrel Jones and three other starters with injuries. Ross stepped in ably, passing for 203 yards.
"For us to go in there and get the job done was great from the balcony view as the head coach," Rockets' coach Cody Kater said. "The things we talk about behind the scenes are starting to come to light...It was awesome to see it work right in front of us.
"Bryce Ross had to step up, and he manufactured some plays with his athletic ability. It was great to see that play out."
Jones, Kater said, is expected back next week for the team's O-K Green Conference opener at Mona Shores, and in fact he's hopeful R-P (2-0) will get all of its injured starters back.
They weren't needed to get Thursday's win, as the Rockets' starting defense largely shut down Farmington despite the efforts of Jayden Vann, whom Kater said carries two Mid-American Conference offers. Caiden Bolduc, as usual, led the defense with eight tackles.
Vann did manage two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but far too late to affect the game's outcome.
"All week our coaches designed a plan that had eyes on that kid," Kater said. "He's a special kid. I thought our kids executed that plan very well."