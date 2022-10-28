Reeths-Puffer showed off its gutty side in each of its three losses to power programs in the O-K Green Conference, so it was no surprise the Rockets hung around with unbeaten and #15-ranked Forest Hills Central for a good portion of Friday’s pre-district game.
However, the unbeaten Rangers were ultimately too much for R-P and advanced to the district finals with a 32-6 win.
The score was only 10-6 at halftime, and even at the end of the third quarter, the Rockets (6-4) were trailing 18-6 and at midfield, maybe just one big play away from a chance to gun for the win. FHC, though, stopped them there and put the game away.
The Rockets didn’t light up the offensive scorebook, but Brady Ross was effective on the ground, gaining 86 yards on 15 carries. He also threw for 74 yards and R-P’s only touchdown, to Tayte Vanderleest.
On defense, Tyviea Williams had 11 tackles and Caiden Bolduc had seven as the Rockets held the Rangers down as long as they could on that side of the ball.