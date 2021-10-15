MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer saw plenty of things to like Friday night in a 47-21 loss to state powerhouse Muskegon.
The margin, for one, was the closest Rockets' loss to the Big Reds since 2013, and the 21 points represented the most R-P has scored on Muskegon since 1997.
More importantly, the Rockets (3-5, 2-4 O-K Green Conference) were in the game much of the way. R-P trailed only 21-14 in the third quarter at one point before the Big Reds ripped off the next 26 points.
Ben Veihl led the Rocket offense, going 9-of-16 passing for 147 yards and also rushing for a touchdown. R-P was without injured star Brody Johnson, but Tyviea Williams gained 42 yards on only three carries, and Brady Ross had 32 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jarren Vanderberg had 82 yards receiving.
On defense, Bryce Ross led the way with 7.5 tackles.