Reeths-Puffer coach Cody Kater doesn't do moral victories, but as he said, he does believe in learning. His Rockets did a lot of that Friday, pushing Muskegon to the final minutes of a 28-20 O-K Green Conference defeat.

It was the first time since 2001 that an R-P team was within a possession of Muskegon. The game wasn't decided until the Big Reds stopped R-P on fourth down with two minutes to go.

"I'm really proud of the staff and really proud of our players," Kater said. "I think they're starting to get it. They're starting to understand how important the preparation is, and how important it is to limit distractions and not have self-inflicted wounds during the week. There's a victory in that tonight."

There might have been a dash of 'here we go again' when Muskegon went down and scored a touchdown on the game's first possession, and maybe again when Bryce Ross' kickoff return for a score got called back by penalty. However, Brody Johnson wasn't to be denied, scoring on the very next play to tie the score.

The Rockets (2-1, 0-1 O-K Green) grabbed a 14-7 lead in the second quarter on another Johnson touchdown before Muskegon tied it up before halftime. R-P had a scoring chance in the final seconds of the half but the Big Reds turned it back.

R-P kept coming after Muskegon took the lead, responding with a touchdown - Johnson again, this time through the air from Brady Ross - early in the fourth quarter. The PAT missed, keeping Muskegon ahead 21-20.

The Big Reds scored again shortly thereafter and kept the Rockets off the board from there.

Kater credited Johnson with an all-out effort, noting that R-P is down three starting offensive linemen due to injury.

"That hurt us in the long run," Kater said. "There were a few short yardage plays where we could have moved the chains one more time and it would've changed the game to keep our defense off the field.

"(Johnson)'s a really good player and a really good kid. I've been pushing him.I don't know what he ran for, it had to be close to 100 yards. He played his heart out. we're on our eighth offensive lineman right now, so we're playing musical chairs up there and I feel for him."

The strong effort was proof of concept for Kater, who said from the get-go that he wanted to close the gap in the county. Now the challenge is keeping his team ready for another league game next week against Union.

"After a loss like this, it's really important to stay together and make sure these guys don't beat us twice," Kater said. "We need to have a better week of preparation and keep that hunger."