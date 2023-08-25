Reeths-Puffer responded to unusual circumstances in week one, dominating the second half and earning a season-opening 41-13 win over Grand Haven.
The Rockets, coach Cody Kater said, felt on the verge of taking command Thursday night when Antrel Jones tossed his second touchdown pass to give R-P a 14-7 second-quarter lead. However, at that point lightning hit, and by the time it let up, the teams had agreed to postpone the rest of the game to Friday afternoon.
Jones hit Travis Ambrose for a touchdown soon after play resumed, but the Buccaneers were able to respond with a score right before halftime. In the locker room, Kater said, the Rockets made adjustments that paid off with a 21-0 second-half outburst.
"The defense did a great job holding them the rest of the time," Kater said. "As the game kind of wore on, we were able to make plays and our guys did a great job."
Explosive plays were the pattern for the Rocket offense in the second half. Jones dialed up a deep shot to Kameron Coleman that went for 66 yards and a touchdown, shortly followed by two long scoring runs by veteran running back Brody Johnson. In all, Johnson totaled 164 rushing yards with those two scores.
Jones displayed not just explosiveness from the quarterback spot but efficiency as well. He completed 13-of-18 passes for 298 yards and four scores, taking advantage of having reliable targets like Ambrose (67 receiving yards), Coleman (97) and Jaxson Whitaker (102).
"Antrel showed on tape that he's capable of throwing the rock, and I think some teams were thinking he wouldn't be able to," Kater said. "He did a great job with ball placement today...He did a great job throwing guys open and being efficient."
Caiden Bolduc led the Rocket defense with 11 tackles, and Jeziah Sims and Ethan Muskovin each had an interception.
Kater said he senses a deeper hunger from his team this year than last, when the Rockets lived more in the moment.
"(That) what we were asking for and having conversations about away from the field last year," Kater said of the 2022 Rockets' focus on the now. "This year they seem to be a little hungrier, and they want to take the next step. They're a little more critical of themselves this year. We're a little banged up right now, so some guys are out of position. They're really wanting to get locked in and get everything squared away, so they can play at a high level. It's good because it is giving us an opportunity to build them."