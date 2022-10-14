MUSKEGON — For two and a half quarters Friday night, Reeths-Puffer executed their game plan against Division 2 #4-ranked Mona Shores perfectly. But a third-quarter blocked punt for a touchdown sunk its hopes for an upset, and the Rockets fell to their rivals 15-0.

R-P (5-3, 3-3 O-K Green Conference) made it clear from the start of the game that its goal was to keep the high-powered Sailor offense off the field, taking plenty of time off the play clock in between each snap. In that respect it was spotless. Each team only had two possessions in the entire first half. Both Rocket possessions ended in Shores territory, and only a last-second field goal enabled the Sailors to take a 3-0 lead into halftime.

Even better, the Rockets forced a punt on Shores' first possession of the second half. All R-P needed was one big break.

Instead, the Rocket offense stalled and Mona Shores burst through the line and blocked Brady Ross' punt to score a backbreaking touchdown. Octavio Alvarado scooped up the ball and ran about 25 yards to paydirt. Even though the PAT missed, the 9-0 lead ended the Rockets' stranglehold on the game's tempo.

"That blocked punt, it hurt us, just because of the fact we were moving the ball on them and we had some tricks up our sleeves," R-P coach Cody Kater said. "We were able to kind of move that ball, and then that blocked punt, that detail, that's on the coaching staff and that's on the execution. We've got to do a better job. We were in a 3-0 game there and it could've been a little different. It is what it is and we're going to learn from it and grow from it."

Compounding the gut punch of that miscue, a big kickoff return by Tayte Vanderleest was called back for a holding penalty. R-P's next two offensive drives ended with interceptions as the Rockets had to abandon caution in an attempt to get back in the game. Shores turned one of those picks into a short touchdown run by Dahmir Farnum to salt the game away.

While he struggled throwing the ball, quarterback Brady Ross did some important work with his legs, rushing for 86 yards, including a few big conversions on scrambles.

"We didn't throw the ball particularly well," Kater said. "They did a great job in the defensive backfield. I do think Brady's a playmaker, and he moved chains when maybe it wasn't there. To be able to see those things, that's the piece you get excited about. He's able to make those plays that are obviously not rehearsed."

Defensively, it was hard not to be impressed with the Rockets' allowing only eight offensive points. The 15 total points was Shores' fewest in a regular season game since a shutout loss to Muskegon in 2019. Caiden Bolduc again had an outstanding individual performance with 11 tackles, and Tayte Vanderleest added 6.5.

R-P couldn't have held down Shores as it did without limiting the big plays. Other than one big 30-yard run by Shores quarterback Jonathan Pittman that set up their field goal, the Sailors didn't break through the Rocket defense.

"We read our keys," Kater said. "Our defense has gotten better and better throughout the year, which is what you want to see. I think also, our staff has done a great job throughout the year of identifying what they want to do and taking it away. That's a great program, a great team. They put some numbers up on a lot of good teams throughout this year, and it's awesome to be able to play them between the white lines and go toe to toe with them."

Kater's message to his team was clear after the game; the Rockets are in do-or-die mode. He said they've crunched the numbers and they'll have to defeat Lansing Everett in next week's regular season finale to earn a playoff bid. Everett is 2-6 and forfeited this week's game due to lack of eligible players, so R-P's mission isn't, on paper, overly daunting. But the Rockets can't approach it that way. If they succeed, they might get another shot at Mona Shores.

"We're going against another D-2 opponent, which is going to help us with those points, but it's do or die from here on out for us, and that's the way we kind of wanted it," Kater said. "The boys are fighters, and that's what we want to be known for within our program, is being tough to beat. It's awesome to be able to see that piece of it as the season goes on. We've got to understand moments and win moments going forward if we want to extend our season."