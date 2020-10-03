MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer put up quite a fight early in Friday night’s game against Muskegon, though the Big Reds ultimately pulled away for a 39-7 win.
The Rockets (1-2, 1-2 O-K Green Conference) trailed just 14-7 at halftime, scoring on a fourth-down pass from Ben Veihl to Wyatt Kevern late in the first half. They were also set to receive the second-half kickoff.
However, the Big Reds dominated the second half with 25 unanswered points, including two quick touchdowns early in the third quarter.
The Rockets will host Union for homecoming this Friday.