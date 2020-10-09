MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer had to get snapped to life at halftime of Friday's O-K Green Conference battle with Union, but once that happened, the Rockets performed as one would expect as heavy favorites, defeating the Red Hawks 28-6.
Union, which had lost 45 consecutive games before edging Wyoming in a shootout last week, played like a team determined to have a winning streak early in this one. Taking advantage of an early interception, the Red Hawks moved into scoring range and went in for a touchdown on a fourth-and-goal from the seven-yard line on a nifty speed option play to Jamarion Pittman.
It didn't take long for the Rockets to respond, as Monyae Franklin raced for a 69-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage, but the rest of the half was frustrating as R-P was unable to separate. It was still a 7-6 Rockets' lead headed to the locker room.
"Union, give them credit, each game they've improved a ton," Rockets' coach Matt Bird said. "Coach (Don) Fellows is a heck of a coach, and you can really see those kids are schooled up. We just made a ton of mental mistakes in the first half. We were really kind of out of our element. We simplified things in the second half and got back to what our assignments were...The kids did a nice job with it."
After seeing quarterback Ben Veihl struggle with dropbacks in the first half — most notably on an interception thrown off his back foot — R-P pretty much junked those in the second half, running the ball up the gut and calling quick screens on the occasions it did throw the ball. Although the Rockets fumbled the ball away on the first drive after halftime, two straight touchdowns on the next two possessions built a comfortable cushion.
While Veihl didn't do much statistically in the second half, Bird noted that a few of R-P's successful runs came out of calls the junior quarterback made at the line.
"In the second half, a lot of those runs were his choices," Bird said. "That's a huge step forward for him and his growth, for us to have that type of success, being able to hold onto the ball and put drives together."
Meanwhile, on defense, the Red Hawks weren't able to get a lot going after their opening drive. They made one push into the Rocket red zone early in the second half, but fumbled it away themselves. R-P's defensive strength was all the more impressive because Union ran all sorts of different things on offense and had three different players take snaps at one point or another.
"The hard part is, you go back to what we scouted all week and all of a sudden that's out the door because all of a sudden you have to do something different," Bird said. "You just trust the technique and do what you're supposed to do."
The star of the second half was probably Landon Mechem, who ran for a 30-yard touchdown to open the second-half scoring, recovered that Red Hawks fumble on the next drive, and then sparked his team's second scoring drive of the half with an impressive run through a few Red Hawk tacklers. Veihl ended up punching it in on a five-yard sneak.
It wasn't just Mechem running well, though, as Jeremy Ardshahi scored a touchdown, and Franklin's scoring burst in the second quarter obviously got things rolling.
"That was big for us, because we're kind of banged up at that spot," Bird said. "We'd lost some kids early on in the season and we're banged up, so it was nice to have seniors step up the way they did in crucial spots when we needed them to, and perform, and that's what we want to build our program on."