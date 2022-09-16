In a classic letdown spot following the previous week's tough loss to Muskegon, Reeths-Puffer didn't blink and survived an overtime battle with Union, 35-29.
The Rockets (3-1, 1-1 O-K Green Conference) led almost the entire second half and were up eight points when the Red Hawks rallied to score the tying touchdown and two-point conversion with 10 seconds to go.
However, R-P responded well, scoring quickly on its overtime drive and holding Union out of the end zone. The Red Hawks had a fourth-down score called back on an illegal procedure penalty and were unable to get the ball in the end zone a second time.
Brody Johnson had a big game for R-P, rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Brady Ross had 149 yards of offense. Tayte Vanderleest caught the game-winning score in overtime and had 53 yards receiving in all.