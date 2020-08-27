MUSKEGON — In a normal world, Thursday would’ve been Reeths-Puffer football’s season opener, a home game against Grand Haven. After back-to-back 5-4 seasons, Rocket Stadium likely would’ve been full for what turned out to be a beautiful night of late-August football weather and high hopes of a playoff berth in a loaded O-K Green Conference.
Of course, we don’t live in a normal world, and the Rockets won’t play for at least six months after the MHSAA moved football season to the spring to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, the Rocket players enjoyed a shred of normalcy Thursday morning when they gathered for a practice.
Like every other sport playing in the spring, the R-P gridders have been permitted 16 days of organized practice time between now and Oct. 31 to help make up for lost time from the summer and missed competitions in the fall. Rockets’ coach Matt Bird said amidst everything else going on, practice is a much-needed respite for the players.
“It’s beautiful, because (out here) the coronavirus doesn’t exist,” Bird said. “We’re masking up, the kids are doing a good job social distancing, we’re wiping down all the equipment. We’re doing all the things we’re supposed to. But in this world right here, it doesn’t exist. It’s normal. That’s such a good feeling that people aren’t worried if practice goes a little longer. They don’t want to leave because of that sense of normalcy.”
The choice to utilize Thursday as a practice day was not a coincidence, either. Bird said he wanted his team to gather so they didn’t spend the day depressed about not playing a game.
“I didn’t want them to think too much about it,” Bird said. “For me, there’s no doubt about it. My family and I were talking last night about, (Wednesday) would be freshmen and JV...but it’s the hand we’re dealt. It felt good just to keep the guys together. It’s worth so much.”
Bird, of course, knows more than most what COVID-19 can do to a person, because he battled a nasty case of it himself in the spring before recovering. Still, he, like many football coaches in the state, had hoped a fall season would be possible. Now that it is not, the focus has been on the spring, and Bird has been keeping an eye on the landscape in hopes spring will bring better news.
“We have to believe there’s going to be (a spring season),” Bird said. “I’ve talked a lot with the MHSAA. We understand a lot of it is out of their hands right now. The numbers are, I saw today that we’re at a 2.4 (percent) positive rate (of COVID-19 tests) and we want to shoot for that three (percent), and we’re way underneath that. I think as people are abiding by guidelines and things like that, we have to believe that March 1 is going to be our target and we’ll get an opportunity to get together. Whether that’s six games, whether that’s seven, whether it’s five, we don’t know, but we’re going to make the best of it that we can.”
If there’s any silver lining from the difficulties faced this year, it’s that the Rockets’ program, numbers-wise, is as healthy as it’s been in recent years. A senior class that was dealing with a canceled JV season for lack of participation early in their high school careers now has full rosters at all three levels. Last year’s senior class saw several athletes that hadn’t previously suited up for the Rockets join the team, and it seems that enthusiasm has carried over.
“It’s a testament to our senior group right now,” Bird said. “Guys are saying, ‘What happens if we just got the athletes on the field together and let’s just see what happens?’ I love it because guys that have never done it before are saying, ‘Yeah, I’ll give it a shot and see.’ It’s just fun with that camaraderie. It’s a testament to the culture those seniors are helping us build.”
With other spring sports also slated to have 16 practice days, which can be used between Sept. 8 and Oct. 31, Bird said the Rockets’ coaches have worked together to build a schedule for players who play both fall and spring sports, mentioning baseball coach Butch Attig and lacrosse coach Bob Walters by name.
Communication has become even more vital than it was before, between that and juggling the possibility of current football players joining other fall sports teams. That’s likely less of an issue at a large school like R-P than at smaller schools, but Bird said he’s encouraged his players to talk the idea over with their parents and travel team coaches.
“We’ve said to a lot of the kids that these are conversations we want you to have,” Bird said. “We want you to gather as much information as possible, but understand that the decision doesn’t need to be made today. Let’s just kind of set it down and see.”
The Rockets’ coach has worked in education, he said, for 25 years, and the thing that stands out to him — something that’s been echoed by other local coaches — is the anxiety his players feel about the uncertainty surrounding this academic year, not just in sports but in school as well.
“You see a response to different things, or you see a kid get a little more in-depth on a question, and you can see the uncertainty,” Bird said. “You start talking to him and you realize there’s nervousness about school and what that’s going to look like, or a job situation, or financially. You start to realize that parents and families are being impacted financially, to where, maybe those discussions aren’t being had directly to the child, but the kids are hearing it. So there’s a different level of anxiety that I’ve never seen before in eduation. It’s going to be something we’re going to have to deal with.”