MONTAGUE — Reeths-Puffer football coach and Montague football legend Cody Kater returned to his old stomping grounds last week, bringing the Rockets to a 7-on-7 camp at Montague July 17.
The two teams were scheduled to meet up the previous Thursday before bad weather conditions led to the Rockets postponing their visit a few days.
R-P and Montague took part in several competitive drills over their time on the Wildcats’ practice fields, putting their top athletes in position to make plays.
For Kater, who quarterbacked the Wildcats to state championships in 2008 and ‘09 and was offensive coordinator for the 2020 state champs, the focus was on taking the next step after a strong 6-4 season in his first year leading the Rockets.
Several Rocket players wore shirts with this year’s R-P slogan, ‘Heed the call.’ Senior linebacker Caiden Bolduc joked that Kater hasn’t really told the Rocket players what that slogan is specifically supposed to mean, preferring to let his players divine their own meaning.
“What I came up with is that it’s just doing whatever it takes, finding that calling, whatever brings us together and just going after it, doing the work that needs to be done,” Bolduc said.
R-P is set to return a lot of experience for the 2023 season, including Bolduc, the team’s top tackler last year. He said the team has worked on getting pressure in the backfield from different places due to its inexperience up front on defense. However, Bolduc is the centerpiece of the defense.
“He’s bringing the rest of the linebacker crew along,” Kater said. “They’re one of our bright spots in our defense right now in our program.”
The Rockets’ clear goal for 2023 is to break through against one of the elite schools on their schedule. R-P made strides last year against each of Muskegon, Mona Shores and Zeeland West, losing by far smaller margins than the year before. This year, they want to beat at least one. Kater noted that those three aren’t the only tests on the Rockets’ schedule; he mentioned fellow O-K Green Conference foes Union and Zeeland East as teams that have generated a lot of offseason buzz among the coaches he’s talked to.
However, they won’t let that take their mind off of self-improvement. Since taking over, Kater has preached a “R-P vs. R-P” philosophy, focused on being better each day than the one before it.
“How can we continue to grow? How can we continue to improve?” Kater said. “How can we try to represent the brand the best that we can and even take it a step further? I think that’s everything that we’re trying to focus on.
“I think the coaching staff are putting some pressure on ourselves to take the next step. We’re doing everything that we can off the field to make sure that we’re able to do that...We’re doing the leadership retreats, the leadership training, book studies, we’ve done it all behind the scenes. We’re excited to see where that takes us as we put ourselves in some situations. We’ll be interested to see how our kids respond.”