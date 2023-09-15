Reeths-Puffer's coaching staff wasn't going to allow the Rockets to get comfortable this week despite having winless Holland on the schedule. The staff put R-P to work, and that's what led to a 62-21 victory in the Rockets' home opener.
"Last week, we learned a hard lesson of making (the Mona Shores game) bigger than what it was," Rockets' coach Cody Kater said. "We told the boys it would be one of the most trying weeks of their careers. It was nice to see some light-bulb moments on offense."
A lot of those light-bulb moments came from Brody Johnson, who had another outstanding game. Kater said he believed Johnson scored touchdowns on each of his first four touches, and he had five scores in the second quarter before getting sat down for the rest of the evening.
"It was pretty impressive and nice to see that happen, but that doesn't happen unless the guys up front are staying fundamentally sound in a game like that," Kater said. "Brody is obviously starting to get into a rhythm."
R-P (3-1, 1-1 O-K Green) built a massive 56-7 lead at halftime and substituted liberally in the second half with the running clock.
The Rockets have another chance to make their presence known locally next week when the Muskegon Big Reds come to town. R-P pushed Muskegon for four quarters on the road a year ago.
"We learned to control the things we can control between the white lines," Kater said. "We're going to continue to look at games that way and create that environment."