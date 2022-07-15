Reeths-Puffer will host a free youth football camp for future Rockets July 21-22 at the school's youth fields.
Campers will learn football fundamentals from new Rockets' head coach Cody Kater, his staff and current R-P players in a fun, fast-paced environment. The camp is open to boys or girls entering grades three through eight who are interested in Rocket football.
Registration is not necessary. Players should bring cleats, water bottles and athletic wear for the camp. Sessions will be from 6 to 7:45 p.m. both days of camp.
For questions about the camp, email Kater at katerc@reeths-puffer.org.