Reeths-Puffer's O-K Green Conference title hopes faded Friday night with a 30-12 defeat at the hands of Zeeland West.
The Rockets (5-2, 3-2 O-K Green) pushed the Dux for over three quarters, and when Brady Ross scored a three-yard touchdown to pull his team within 22-12 with 9:38 left, R-P needed just a two-point conversion to stay within one score. However, the conversion missed, and Zeeland West was able to put the game away with a score of its own.
A key fumble inside the Dux red zone kept the Rockets out of the end zone late in the second quarter, a missed chance that loomed large late in the game.
Ross had 153 yards of offense in the game, and Brody Johnson rushed for 57 yards and a score. Caiden Bolduc led the Rocket defense with an impressive 17.5 tackles.