MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer didn't have to refresh its memory going into Saturday's game against Zeeland East, as the Rockets had just lost to the Chix two days prior. R-P's adjustments from that first matchup certainly paid off as the Rockets beat back a late Zeeland East charge to record a 40-33 win.
The R-P defense in particular played well, holding Zeeland East to only six field goals. Only a slew of fouls enabled the Chix, who have to put up points in the game.
Coach Rodney Walker said the Rockets (4-5, 3-5 O-K Green Conference) focused their defense on Audrey Dreyer and Maddie Schuur after both were impressive in the first matchup between the teams. The two players got their points again, combining for 23, but it certainly wasn't easy; 15 of the 23 points came at the free-throw line.
"We tried to switch up some defensive assignments," Walker said. "Sophia Hekkema guarded (Dreyer). That's one of their best players, and she did a good job just kind of making her earn everything tonight. That's what our plan was, was to make her work hard. (Schuur) is another person that did a great job against us last time and we wanted to make sure we put some pressure on her handling the ball and running off screens...I thought we did a good job sticking to our defensive game plan."
The Rockets never trailed in the game, getting off to a quick 5-0 start that included a three-point play by Ariel Walker, who had 10 points Saturday.
For her part, while Hekkema only made one field goal, she consistently got the ball when things got hairy for the Rockets. Most notably, after Zeeland East opened the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run to tie the game at 33, Hekkema was the one to get to the line on two straight trips, making three of her four shots to put the Rockets back on top. The R-P defense took over from there, not allowing any more points.
"It's just that game experience," Walker said of Hekkema, who has led R-P in scoring most of the season so far. "She's been playing AAU since she was in sixth grade. We can kind of see the confidence coming from that competition in AAU...She's comfortable out there right now, and I think she's doing a great job setting us up when we're kind of sporadic, helping us settle down and run offense."
R-P hasn't had much luck in close games so far this year, losing twice by two points in addition to the overtime loss to the Chix two days before this one. With that as the backdrop, Walker was happy at his team's late-game execution, which was imperfect, but impressive for a young team that had been struggling, and more impressive when considering the Chix' resume. Zeeland East has beaten the league's second-place team, Wyoming, and pushed conference leader Mona Shores to the limit.
"That was the thing I was most impressed with tonight, as far as the grit they showed," Walker said. "With the amount of losses we have, we could've easily cracked under the pressure there when they closed the gap and tied the game. But I liked the fact that we pulled it out, and it gives us some momentum to move forward."
Hekkema and Walker, who have been leading the team all season, are both sophomores, and coach Walker pointed out that the Rocket JVs have also had a good year (they beat the Chix Saturday too). That's reason for optimism for the future of the program.
The present, though, doesn't look so bad right now either. As Walker sees it, the league and the district are wide open.
"I think this win definitely shows us we're peaking right now," Walker said. "I think on any given night, any team can win right now in this conference. That's what we're trying to do, is iron out all the mistakes we make so that when it comes time for the playoffs, we'll be ready to perform."
ZEELAND EAST (33) Diekevers 1 3-6 5, Klein 0 1-2 1, Jarzembowski 0 0-1 0, Schuur 2 7-8 13, Ulven 1 0-0 2, Dreyer 1 8-10 10, Westra 1 0-2 2. Totals 6 19-29 33.
REETHS-PUFFER (40) Borgeson 2 1-1 5, Tornes 1 0-0 2, Seiber 0 1-2 1, Williams 3 3-6 9, Hekkema 1 9-11 11, Walker 3 3-5 10, Jordan 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 17-25 40.
Zeeland East..... 7 10 6 10 — 33
Reeths-Puffer....14 11 8 7 — 40
Three-point goals — Zeeland East 2 (Schuur 2), Reeths-Puffer 1 (Walker). Total fouls — Zeeland East 23, Reeths-Puffer 18. JV score — Reeths-Puffer 49, Zeeland East 33.