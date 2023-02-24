MUSKEGON — Senior night was far from the only celebration at Reeths-Puffer Friday night, as the Rockets also locked up an O-K Green Conference title and put senior Sophia Hekkema in the history books.

R-P rolled past Holland 59-35, securing its third conference title in four seasons, and along the way Hekkema scored her 1,000th career point, joining Lauren Ross as the only Rocket girls to do it.

"For Ariel (Walker) and Sophia Hekkema, that's their third conference championship, and they won a district championship in their four years," Rockets' coach Rodney Walker said. "To me, that is extremely huge for them to have that kind of history here at the school and kind of set the culture of what the program is going to look like moving forward."

R-P (16-5, 12-1 O-K Green) took a few minutes to get going, trailing 7-5 early in the first quarter, but a Hekkema and-one basket turned the tide, especially after fellow senior Billie Tryska rebounded the missed free throw and scored another two points. R-P ripped off the final 15 points of the quarter and was never threatened again.

"I was just super proud of how my teammates were playing," Hekkema said. "We started off strong. We haven't really been a first-half kind of team, more of a fourth-quarter team. We started off strong and we were just cheering each other on and supporting each other."

R-P ripped off a 10-2 run to start the third quarter, extending a 34-22 lead to 44-24 to ensure victory. Several forced turnovers and fast break baskets contributed to the spurt.

Hekkema hit her milestone basket in the third, and coach Walker quickly called timeout to allow the moment to be celebrated. Hekkema beelined to her parents in the stands to give them big hugs before the game resumed.

"I got kind of emotional," Hekkema said. "I didn't think I was going to. It was just a huge moment for me, seeing my parents and my dad especially. It was just super amazing to be able to share it with my teammates."

Hekkema, Walker and Brooklynn Tornes have formed an imposing triumvirate, and the trio again led the way Friday. Hekkema had 19 points, 10 rebounds and six steals, Walker scored 14 points and Tornes had 11 points and 10 boards. If R-P has its way and wins enough games from here, Walker will hit the 1,000 mark too; her dad and coach said she's roughly 30 points away.

But for Friday, the focus was on claiming the O-K Green title, the third league title for Hekkema and Walker, who were both on the varsity when the 2020 team won and led the tri-champion Rockets this time.

"I was explaining to them that a conference championship is way harder than a district championship," Walker said. "I know they all want that district, but when you're playing a team twice and they can scheme and plot for you, and you can beat them twice, I just thought we did a great job focusing and doing everything we needed to do."

The Rockets head into the postseason on a 14-game winning streak, picking up the #2 seed in the district tournament. A potential rubber match with Muskegon awaits in the finals if R-P can get there.

For Hekkema, a key to this remarkable string of wins has been the team simply having fun playing together. She wants to keep doing it at least two more weeks.

"In the locker room, there weren't any sad faces or straight faces, all smiles," Hekkema said. "I think having fun is the most important part of this and as we started to have fun more and more, we started winning more and more. I think that districts is going to be a lot of fun for us."