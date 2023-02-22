Reeths-Puffer secured at least a share of the O-K Green Conference title Tuesday night with a dramatic 64-59 overtime win over rival Mona Shores, the team's 13th straight win.
The Rockets (16-5, 12-1 O-K Green) now need only to beat last-place Holland Friday to win the league outright.
The rivalry battle was back and forth, with neither team able to keep control for long. Shores led by eight after a quarter before the Rockets came back and built a seven-point lead going into the fourth. R-P struggled to score in the final quarter, and the Sailors rallied to force overtime before the Rockets came out on top.
Sophia Hekkema led the team with 21 points and Ariel Walker added 18. Brooklynn Tornes continued her knack for rebounding even as the smallest Rocket, grabbing 10 boards to go with 12 points and six steals.