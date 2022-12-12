MUSKEGON — Facing another tough test just one day after expending energy to rally for a win proved too tall a task for Reeths-Puffer Saturday, as the Rockets lost to East Kentwood 53-38 at the Lakeshore Hoop Summit.

The R-P game capped a day of hoops at the Dan Beckeman Arena that also included games between Mona Shores vs. East Grand Rapids and Kent City vs. East Lansing.

R-P (2-2) clearly looked sluggish to start Saturday's game, but appeared to get a second wind after coach Rodney Walker called an early timeout to liven his girls up. The Rockets went on a 7-2 run after that timeout and led after the first quarter, but the burst didn't carry over into the second.

"They definitely had fresher legs because they didn't play last night and we did," Walker said. "I thought in the first quarter we really did a great job defensively. I thought we were right there in the game...Then in the second quarter, I thought we just kind of got a little uncharacteristic in regards to how we were just moving the ball to the open man. We just started trying to force the tempo offensively, and then we really never got into any offensive sets like we normally do."

R-P was effective at breaking East Kentwood's press early - perhaps too effective, because the Falcons dropped out of it and got much better results from its half-court defense, which harassed Rocket ballhandlers and forced them into some poor decisions. Walker was frustrated at his team's inability to run a cohesive offense in response to the defensive switch.

"I know we have enough guards and intelligent players to break the press," Walker said. "But one of the things that I saw us doing was, once that was done then we just did not run offense at all. We just have to be more disciplined when it comes to running offense."

One major hangup that came out of the game was the Rockets, in Walker's view, didn't display the same kind of mental resilience that led to their comeback win over Grand Haven the previous evening. The willingness to accept feedback from teammates and coaches wasn't there as it had been 24 hours prior.

"It was more of a continuation of, just not positive interaction," Walker said. "I think a lot of our players just have to understand what their roles and responsibilities are. I think that kind of curtails any of that stuff. We've got a great team. They all like each other. In the game, when it's good, it's good. When it's bad, it's got to be good. They've got to understand how to bottle that energy up."

Brooklynn Tornes was the top offensive performer for the Rockets, scoring 13 points and trying to get to the rim repeatedly later in the game to spark her team. Sophia Hekkema had 10 points and eight rebounds. Jaevyn Montgomery paced the Falcons with 21 points, 10 of them in the first quarter.

EAST KENTWOOD (53) Belton 1 1-2 3, Eubanks 3 2-4 8, Montgomery 10 1-3 21, Porter 4 0-0 8, Daye 5 1-2 13. Totals 23 5-11 53.

REETHS-PUFFER (38) Tornes 5 2-4 13, Tryska 1 2-2 4, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Hekkema 1 7-11 10, Walker 4 0-0 9, Niklasch 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 11-19 38.

East Kentwood....12 16 18 7 — 53

Reeths-Puffer......13 7 10 8 — 38

Three-point goals — East Kentwood 2 (Daye 2), Reeths-Puffer 3 (Tornes, Hekkema, Walker). Total fouls — East Kentwood 15, Reeths-Puffer 11.