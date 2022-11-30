Reeths-Puffer's slow start cost the Rockets an opening victory Tuesday night against a good Big Rapids team. The Cardinals came away with a 41-34 win.
R-P fell down by 10 points after a quarter and was never able to retake the lead. The Rockets pulled within three points late in the first half and stayed close well into the fourth quarter, but Big Rapids was able to pull away.
Ariel Walker led R-P with 11 points, and Billie Tryska and Sophia Hekkema each added eight. Hekkema also had seven rebounds. Guards Walker and Brooklynn Tornes each blocked a pair of shots.
Big Rapids' Kelsie Gorzewicz led all scorers with 19 points.