MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer struggled to make shots in the first half Friday against Holland, hitting only two in the second quarter, so the Rockets decided to make it easier on themselves and create easy chances with defense.
R-P (6-3, 4-1 O-K Green) shook up Holland with its half-court trap in the third quarter, sparking some layups and getting the offense going on the way to a 46-33 win that kept it in the O-K Green Conference chase.
"We were able to get a couple of steals and finish on the other end off those steals," R-P coach Rodney Walker said. "We were able to get a nice little cushion, and once that cushion came I think we just started getting a little more comfortable and playing with a little more intensity. I thought we did a great job of that today."
The intensity was certainly there early in the third, as Sophia Hekkema delivered a one-woman 6-0 run off those steals to give the Rockets a 25-21 lead after Holland had briefly grabbed the edge. Hekkema had 13 second-half points and 15 total, with Ariel Walker adding 10. Walker also had eight rebounds, and Hekkema had seven.
"We try to emphasize that with our team, that everyone's touching the ball and everybody's getting an opportunity to shoot the ball," Walker said. "Right now we don't look like we have a leader on our team, and that's one of the things we're trying to establish this year, is let's do it collectively."
Brooklyn Tornes only had six points, but one of her three baskets was an important one, as it kept the Rockets afloat in the second while the offense was struggling. She and Arrionna Williams, who hit a last-minute trey in the second quarter, displayed impressive ballhandling skills throughout the game, but particularly in the final minutes as the Rockets forced Holland to foul them.
"Brooklyn really stepped up tonight," Walker said. "We didn't seem like we could make some shots in the first half and she came down and made some really good shots and helped get us some momentum. That really helped us get comfortable.
"The last couple of games, we've had quite a few turnovers, and this game we wanted to emphasize being really careful, making sure you're using your arm-bar and staying low on your dribble, and completing the pass and making the simple play."
The Rockets took a tough defeat to Mona Shores Tuesday and will host the other conference unbeaten, Muskegon, next week, so getting the win Friday was pivotal if R-P is to remain in the hunt for the O-K Green championship.
HOLLAND (33) Kooyer 0 1-3 1, Russell 0 2-2 2, Gray 0 1-3 1, Zomer 6 4-6 19, Stilwell 1 2-6 4, Telganhof 2 0-0 6. Totals 9 10-20 33.
REETHS-PUFFER (46) Klimsza 0 1-2 1, Tornes 3 0-3 6, Williams 3 2-2 9, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Wanerus 1 1-2 3, Hekkema 4 7-8 15, Walker 3 3-3 10. Totals 15 14-20 46.
Holland..............12 3 8 10 — 33
Reeths-Puffer....11 6 16 13 — 46
Three-point goals — Holland 5 (Zomer 3, Telganhof 2), Reeths-Puffer 2 (Williams, Walker). Total fouls — Holland 16, Reeths-Puffer 17. Fouled out — Zomer. JV score — Reeths-Puffer 23, Holland 15.