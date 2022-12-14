Reeths-Puffer's huge third quarter wasn't enough to deliver a win over West Ottawa Tuesday night, as the Rockets lost 60-50.
West Ottawa's Gabby Reynolds was a menace in the game for R-P, scoring 44 points, including a 15-of-19 effort at the free throw line.
R-P (2-3) outscored the Panthers 20-5 in the third quarter, erasing a halftime deficit and taking a 35-32 lead. However, the Panthers were even more productive in the fourth, scoring 28 points to secure the win.
Brooklynn Tornes had a big game for R-P, scoring 24 points. Ariel Walker scored 13 points and Sophia Hekkema had 10, with six rebounds.