Reeths-Puffer edged Ludington in a close battle between top teams Tuesday night, 42-39. The game wasn't secured until a buzzer-beating three-point try by the Orioles bounced off the rim.
Billie Tryska supplied the winning points for R-P, hitting three of her four free throw attempts in the final seconds to break a 39-39 tie.
Sophia Hekkema led all scorers with 13 points for the Rockets, and Brooklynn Tornes added 10 points. Ashlynn Anderson pulled down seven rebounds.
REETHS-PUFFER (42) Barmes 2 0-0 6, Tornes 4 0-1 10, Tryska 1 3-4 5, Hekkema 5 3-5 13, Niklasch 2 0-1 4, Anderson 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 8-13 42.
LUDINGTON (39) Kline 1 0-0 3, Skiba 1 0-0 2, Jeruzal 2 0-0 4, McKinley 4 1-2 10, Mesyar 2 0-0 6, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Laird 3 1-4 8. Totals 16 2-6 39.
Reeths-Puffer....10 6 15 11 – 42
Ludington........... 7 9 12 11 – 39
Three-point goals — Reeths-Puffer 4 (Barmes 2, Tornes 2). Ludington 4 (McKinley, Laird, Kline, Mesyar). Total fouls — Reeths-Puffer 10, Ludington 15. JV score — Ludington 25, Reeths-Puffer 18.